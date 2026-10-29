Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh seeks additional central funds amid financial crisis

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday sought enhanced central assistance to help the state overcome its financial crisis during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

Singh highlighted the revenue losses suffered by the state over the past three years and sought additional funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Sitharaman responded positively and assured the Chief Minister that all possible assistance and support would be extended to improve the state's financial health, the statement said.

During the meeting at the Finance Minister's office in Kartavya Bhawan, Singh discussed Manipur's overall financial position and outlined the state government's efforts to maintain financial discipline and improve fiscal management.

He also highlighted that the state government had ensured the timely payment of salaries and pensions to employees on the first working day of every month.

Singh further discussed the progress of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the state and briefed Sitharaman on the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other development projects.

(With inputs from PTI)