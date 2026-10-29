Punjab minister Cheema accuses Akali-BJP alliance, Congress of fuelling drug menace and gangsterism

CHANDIGARH: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Congress had pushed Punjab towards destruction by allowing drugs and gangsterism to flourish during their respective tenures.

He asserted that while the Bhagwant Mann government is waging a decisive battle against drugs and organised crime, the BJP is indulging in politics over drug-related deaths instead of addressing the problem in states ruled by it.

Cheema on Thursday said the Bhagwant Mann government had registered 68,545 drug-related cases and arrested nearly 90,000 accused since March 31, 2025, as part of its crackdown on narcotics. Seizures included around 450 kg of heroin, drug money worth over Rs 23 crore, 67 lakh intoxicant capsules, 4,200 injections and 84 kg of intoxicating powder.

Addressing a press conference, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the government had strengthened its anti-drug campaign through initiatives such as Yudh Nashean Virudh and anti-drone systems along the border. He added that the Anti-Gangster Task Force had apprehended 2,105 proclaimed offenders, while 81,499 individuals had been arrested in action against gangsters and crime.

Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Congress of allowing drugs and gangsterism to flourish during their respective tenures, alleging that the Akali Dal-BJP government oversaw the spread of chitta between 2007 and 2017, while the Congress failed to curb the menace during its 2017-2022 tenure.