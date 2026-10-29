Raipur Diary | Congress demands Rs 3,358 per quintal for paddy

Gunfire at Raipur Press Club, accused held

Panic gripped Raipur Press Club after a youth fired in the air with an illegal weapon following a heated argument over the membership drive. The club authorities alleged a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the media body’s reputation Condemning the incident, Press Club president Mohan Tiwari demanded a comprehensive police investigation. The accused, Palash Tiwari, pulled out a firearm and fired a few shots in the air after an altercation with the staff inside the club premises, triggering chaos and panic among those present at the venue. He fled the scene immediately after the shooting but did not reach far before the police nabbed him.