Raipur Diary | Congress demands Rs 3,358 per quintal for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will begin procuring paddy from farmers starting November 15. Under this drive, over 27.50 lakh farmers are slated to sell their produce at a rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal, with a maximum procurement cap of 21 quintals per acre. All farmers registered last year with an AgriStack ID will be automatically eligible to sell their paddy without a separate registration process. The opposition Congress criticised the pricing mechanism and demanded that the state government pay Rs 3,358 per quintal for paddy, alleging that the government’s per-acre input assistance scheme is an attempt to mislead farmers.
Gunfire at Raipur Press Club, accused held
Panic gripped Raipur Press Club after a youth fired in the air with an illegal weapon following a heated argument over the membership drive. The club authorities alleged a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the media body’s reputation Condemning the incident, Press Club president Mohan Tiwari demanded a comprehensive police investigation. The accused, Palash Tiwari, pulled out a firearm and fired a few shots in the air after an altercation with the staff inside the club premises, triggering chaos and panic among those present at the venue. He fled the scene immediately after the shooting but did not reach far before the police nabbed him.
Rural tourism awards at Rajyotsav, Rs 1 L cash prize
To bring village culture, tribal heritage, natural beauty, and local lifestyles onto the global tourism map, the state has instituted the “Chendru State Rural Tourism Award” under the newly notified rules. Under the scheme, those demonstrating exceptional contributions to rural tourism will be felicitated annually with a cash prize of `1 lakh alongside a citation certificate during the state foundation festival, Rajyotsav. An illustrated souvenir detailing the winner’s achievements will also be released on the occasion. The award commemorates Bastar’s iconic folk legend, the late Chendru Mandawi of Abujhmad.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com