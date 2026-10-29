Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project cost surges 129% to Rs 37,119 crore, completion set for 2029

DEHRADUN: The estimated cost of the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project has risen by nearly 129 per cent, from Rs 16,216 crore to Rs 37,119 crore, while completion of the full line is now scheduled for December 2029, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed.

The project’s revised estimate is Rs 20,903 crore higher than its original cost. Expenditure incurred so far stands at Rs 29,396 crore, according to information provided by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The details were disclosed in response to an RTI application filed by Noida-based activist Amit Gupta. The response also outlines the progress of construction, tunnel work and target dates for key sections of the strategically important railway line.

“According to the information provided, the Rishikesh–Byasi section is scheduled for completion by June 2028, while the Byasi–Karnaprayag section has a target date of December 2029,” Gupta told the TNIE.

RVNL has reported that approximately 79 per cent of the overall project work is complete. The remaining work includes tunnel construction and associated infrastructure, which will be crucial to meeting the revised timeline, Gupta said.

Technical figures in the RTI response indicate that 87,040 metres of the project’s 103,988 metres of main tunnels have been completed, leaving 16,948 metres to be constructed. This amounts to about 83.7 per cent of the main-tunnel work.

The project also includes 97,237 metres of emergency tunnels. Of this, 70,152 metres have been completed, with 27,085 metres remaining, about 72.1 per cent progress.