RSS to hold ‘Rashtra Vandanam’ event in Delhi on November 29, Mohan Bhagwat to address gathering

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is considered as an ideological mentor of the BJP, is set to organise a major event titled ‘Rashtra Vandanam’ in Delhi on November 29 with participation expected from retired bureaucrats, sportspersons, prominent figures from service colonies, social activists and other distinguished personalities. A significant number of young people, including members of Gen Z and the next generation, are also expected to attend the gathering.

The event will also feature the launch of a drug-free campaign, with RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat scheduled to address the gathering.

According to a senior source familiar with the preparations, arrangements for the event will begin on November 24. Around 5,000 RSS Swayamsevaks (volunteers) are expected to contribute to organising the programme. The Sangh’s victory slogan "Jai Ghosh "(band) will also be played during the event, with around 2,000 volunteers expected to participate in it.

As part of efforts to promote environmental awareness and climate-friendly practices, the organisation has set a target of planting around 50,000 trees. Sources said approximately 30,000 trees have already been planted towards this target.

A resolution to launch the "Drug Free" campaign is also expected to be adopted at the event. The initiative comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027, as the RSS and the BJP are working towards making Punjab drug-free, besides other parts of the country.

Sources further said that Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering at Sector 23, Rohini. In his speech, the RSS chief is likely to reflect on the organisation’s 100-year journey, address the major national challenges facing the country and share his views on contemporary issues. He may also outline the year-long programmes organised to mark the Sangh’s centenary.