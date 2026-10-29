When will ‘big people’ be probed in Ram Temple donation theft case? Congress questions BJP

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP over repeated delays in framing charges in the Ram temple donation theft case, questioning why former temple trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra had been named as witnesses rather than accused.

The party also demanded to know when investigators would examine the alleged involvement of influential individuals in the case

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP government of shielding the main culprits in the case, reiterating the party’s stand in a Hindi post on X that alleged financial wrongdoing had betrayed public faith.

For the third time, the court could not frame charges against the eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, he noted.

The accused appeared via video conferencing, but the demand to provide video footage and audio remains pending.

"The question is, whose secrets will be exposed if the full video footage and audio of the Ram Mandir come to light? There is suspicion in the minds of the people of the country that the complete footage and audio could reveal crucial secrets related to the theft of donations and the complicity of 'big people'," Ramesh said.

The country wants to know what is recorded in these recordings and why there is a delay in making them available, he said.

Ramesh pointed out that CCTV captured 105 instances of donation money being removed.

"Warnings from the 2020 audit were issued, a video of the theft surfaced on June 4, and an FIR was registered on June 25. Even today, accountability for the entire system has not been fixed. Why is that?" the Congress general secretary said.

Why are BJP governments showing such keen interest in protecting people connected to RSS-VHP-BJP, he asked.

"Don't they have any sense of shame? Don't they fear the public, who are like God?" Ramesh said.