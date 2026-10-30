26-year-old MP pilgrim dies during Adi Kailash yatra in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A 26-year-old pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh died on Friday after developing breathing difficulties during the Adi Kailash yatra in Uttarakhand. A heart attack is suspected, but the exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem, officials said.

The deceased, Tilak Sharma, was from Shutter Gali in Indore. His death is the third reported among pilgrims undertaking the Adi Kailash yatra this season.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi said the Gunji police station informed authorities that Sharma had arrived for the pilgrimage with friends on Thursday. He developed breathing difficulties while travelling in the Adi Kailash area on Friday and was taken to Gunji hospital.

“He died during treatment and the necessary medical procedures,” Joshi said.

Kotwal A K Singh said the body would be handed over to the family after the inquest and post-mortem. Medical officer Dr Rajesh Gunjyal said the cause of death could be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

Prateek Sharma, a friend travelling with him, said the group of seven was returning after visiting Adi Kailash when Tilak’s health deteriorated on Thursday evening. “He appeared to be suffering from a lack of oxygen. We gave him oxygen from the kit we had brought with us, but his condition did not improve. We then took him to Gunji hospital for treatment,” Prateek said.

Tilak worked with his father, selling silver adornments for the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. He was his parents’ only son and was due to marry next year, his friend said.

The group had visited Neem Karoli Baba, Jageshwar and Mukteshwar before travelling to Nainital and then heading to Adi Kailash, Prateek said.

Cold conditions have gripped the Byans and Darma valleys, with snow on mountain peaks and chilly winds making mornings and evenings particularly cold.