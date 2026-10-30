AAP to declare first list of candidates for 2027 Punjab assembly elections on October 31

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will declare its first list of approximately 15 candidates for the 2027 Punjab assembly tomorrow.

The top leadership of the ruling party held a meeting in Delhi to discuss and finalize the names of potential candidates. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab affairs incharge Manish Sisodia attended the meeting.

Mann left for Delhi this morning, where he held discussions over a list of candidates for the 117 Assembly seats with Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Meanwhile Punjab AAP President Aman Arora and Political Affairs Committee member and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema joined the meeting through video-conferencing.

After the meeting Mann said that a meeting to discuss the candidates and key issues in Punjab was held today. "Another meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party will be held tomorrow, when the candidates will be finalised and announced," he said.

Sources in the party said that AAP top brass had almost finalized about 15 names, the initial deliberations today focussed on candidates who have won assembly elections twice, with most of them expected to be considered for a third consecutive term. The party has not yet disclosed how many candidates will feature in the first list.