Aga Ruhullah to resign from National Conference, Lok Sabha on November 3

SRINAGAR: National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has announced that he will resign from the party and his Lok Sabha seat on November 3, 2026, the death anniversary of his father.

In a post on X, his office said Ruhullah would step down from both the party and Parliament on that date.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah without naming him, Ruhullah said, “The crown prince and his cabal treat J&K as an estate passed down through the family. They expect the people to vote, then know their place.”

“They take us for fools who cannot tell a broken promise from a political necessity. Ask them to honour their own manifesto, and they lecture us on how little we understand realpolitik,” he said.

Ruhullah further said, “We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver.”

“We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within. The seat was won on a promise to the people” the MP said.

His office said Ruhullah would surrender the seat rather than become an accomplice to the betrayal of that promise.