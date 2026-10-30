Air India, AI Express extend cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till Nov 14

NEW DELHI: AAir India and Air India Express on Friday extended the suspension of their flights to and from Saudi Arabia until November 14, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in West Asia.

The airlines said services connecting Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 14 (inclusive). IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended cancellations of their flights to several Saudi Arabian cities amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive)," Air India said in a post on X.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30 for travel up to November 14 can opt for a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to November 29. They can also claim a full refund upon cancellation.

Air India passengers can rebook flights to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express passengers can rebook to or from any operational station of the airline in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, the statement said.

Last week, the two airlines had cancelled services to Riyadh and Dammam until November 7 and flights to Jeddah until October 31.

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until November 14, while Akasa Air has suspended services connecting Riyadh until November 30 and Jeddah until November 10.

Geopolitical tensions have escalated in West Asia in recent times, with infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, also coming under attack.