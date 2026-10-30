BJP challenges Rahul to prove Amit Shah is stopping people from reaching Delhi for Nov 1 rally

The BJP on Friday rejected as a "lie" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to prevent people from reaching Delhi for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, and demanded that he produce evidence to back his claim.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked Gandhi to stop misleading the public by spreading falsehoods.

The BJP's response came after Gandhi alleged that Shah was "trying his best" to stop people from coming to Delhi to participate in the opposition bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" march and rally would go ahead as planned.

"Our party people and common people are being stopped. You watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan and you will understand what is happening in the country. There is huge anger and emotional pain because millions are being disenfranchised," Gandhi said.

Rejecting the allegation, Patra asked who had been stopped and where.

"Who has been stopped? Who stopped whom and where? Show proof," the BJP spokesperson said, urging Gandhi to "stop spreading falsehood and mislead the country".

Patra also claimed that the INDIA bloc had postponed its planned "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for Friday, to October 31 because it had failed to make the necessary arrangements.

"There is a lack of unity among the opposition parties. They also lack organisational capability. It's because of this, perhaps, they had to defer the mock parliament," the BJP MP said.

(With inputs from PTI)