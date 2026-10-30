CAG flags sewage failures as Ganga coliform levels rise 32-fold in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Failures in sewage management under the Namami Gange programme have contributed to a sharp rise in pollution in the Ganga, with total coliform levels increasing 32-fold between Devprayag and Haridwar, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit.

The audit, covering 2018 to 2023, found that untreated sewage was flowing into the Ganga and its tributaries from 12 of the 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) examined. In seven towns, 21 plants had no household connections and remained underused. Some plants also lacked adequate treatment capacity, while poor tapping of drains allowed sewage to flow directly into the river.

The report said district Ganga committees in Srinagar, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Dehradun and Haridwar had not prepared river-basin management plans.

The state spent Rs 55.08 crore on sewage development, but no funds were spent on expanding sewerage systems in towns along the Ganga. Several STPs were also found to be non-compliant with National Green Tribunal standards.

Household connections remained low in several towns. In Srinagar, only 797 of 6,523 households (12.22 per cent) were connected to the sewer network. In Chamoli-Gopeshwar, the figure was 354 of 5,510 households (6.42 per cent), while in Gyanasu, Uttarkashi, 572 of 6,089 households (9.39 per cent) had connections.