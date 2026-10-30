Census 2027: Door-to-door population count to begin on January 25

NEW DELHI: India’s first digital Census, which will for the first time include caste enumeration beyond Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), will enter its final major phase on January 10, 2027, with the launch of a self-enumeration facility. It will be followed by a door-to-door population count from January 25 to February 28, according to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Enumerators will collect information through a 40-question questionnaire, including 13 new questions covering caste, religion, nationality, digital literacy, banking details and personal identification documents.

The exercise will also seek details such as the place and date of birth of both parents, spouse’s name, permanent residential address, place of Covid-19 vaccination, passport number and availability of a driving licence. Respondents will also be asked to provide their mobile, Aadhaar and voter ID numbers, if available.

The exercise will, however, begin earlier in four poll-bound states—Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab—where self-enumeration will be available from November 16, 2026, to January 5, 2027. Door-to-door population enumeration in these states will commence on December 1.