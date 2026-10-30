Congress urges Centre to coordinate Cyclone Arnab relief, ensure aid through PMCARES fund

The Congress on Friday urged the Centre to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha. It also called for timely assistance to all affected families through the PMCARES fund.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh and voiced concern over the disruption caused by the cyclone in Odisha.
"The Union Government must lead coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments, ensuring timely assistance through the PMCARES fund to all the affected families," Kharge said in a post on X.
He also urged Congress workers to extend all possible help to people affected by the disaster.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed the appeal, urging party workers to assist in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.
"My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone's safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts," she said.
On Thursday night, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also expressed concern over the devastation in Andhra Pradesh and the flooding in Odisha, urging the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family.
He offered condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with those who had lost their homes and livelihoods in the disaster.
(With inputs from PTI)