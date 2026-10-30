Congress urges Centre to coordinate Cyclone Arnab relief, ensure aid through PMCARES fund

The Congress on Friday urged the Centre to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha. It also called for timely assistance to all affected families through the PMCARES fund.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh and voiced concern over the disruption caused by the cyclone in Odisha.

"The Union Government must lead coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments, ensuring timely assistance through the PMCARES fund to all the affected families," Kharge said in a post on X.