Cyclone 'Arnab': Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders immediate crop damage survey

RAIPUR: Taking serious note of the extensive crop damage caused by Cyclone ‘Arnab’ across several parts of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directed all District Collectors to immediately carry out comprehensive field surveys to assess agricultural losses and disburse relief to affected farmers without delay.



Chairing a high-level review of the situation, the CM instructed district administrations to act with utmost sensitivity and promptness. He emphasised that farmers must not face administrative hurdles or distress in the aftermath of the cyclonic disturbances, directing officials to ensure that financial assistance reaches every eligible cultivator in a time-bound manner.



CM also instructed revenue authorities to conduct spot inspections swiftly to accurately document the extent of damage across standing crops. He mandated that compensation be processed strictly in accordance with the provisions of Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6-4 and other established state disaster-relief norms.



Issuing a stern directive against red tape, the Chief Minister stated there should be zero unnecessary delay at any stage of the process—from the initial ground assessment to the final direct disbursement of compensation. Senior administrative and revenue officers have been held directly accountable for monitoring the ground teams, maintaining transparent survey records, and expediting procedural clearances.



Reaffirming the state government's solidarity with the farming community, CM Sai declared that protecting the interests of the state's annadatas (food providers) remains the foremost priority of his administration. He assured that the government stands firmly with the affected cultivators during this challenging period and is committed to providing all possible support, rehabilitation, and financial stability to help them recover from the natural disaster.



District authorities have accordingly begun mobilising revenue, agriculture, and rural development teams to initiate ground surveys in the affected belts and prepare early loss estimates for immediate relief clearance.