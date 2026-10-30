Dehradun Diary | Dhami has his own ‘chai pe charcha’ moment

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami traded the formalities of office for a roadside tea stop on Monday, winning smiles from locals. Travelling by road to Dehradun from the GVK helipad, Dhami paused at Mangal Singh’s tea stall near Srinagar Chungi. He joined residents for a cup and served tea himself to young girls, citizens and officials. The CM also chatted with the shopkeeper and customers. The unscripted halt carried a “Vocal for Local” message, spotlighting neighbourhood businesses. It was also a reminder that supporting small traders—and strengthening local economy—need not begin with an announcement. Sometimes, it starts with a chai.
No fasting for long life for two legislators
In Hindu tradition, many married women observe Karva Chauth, fasting for their husbands’ long life. This year, two women prominent in Uttarakhand’s political conversation reportedly chose not to observe it. Cabinet minister Rekha Arya is said to have skipped the fast amid an ongoing family dispute with her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu. When journalists sought her comment, she left without responding. Actress Urmila Sanawar, currently lodged in Haridwar jail amid controversy surrounding the Ankita Bhandari case, also reportedly did not fast. Reports say she began shouting the name of former MLA Suresh Rathore, when asked about it.
Four pillars of a new party ahead of polls
As parties gear up for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Sarvajan Sanatan Party says it will contest every seat. Its national president is former CBI director M Nageswar Rao. The party’s agenda pairs Sanatan cultural preservation with free education, healthcare, livelihoods and cultural identity. “Education, health, livelihood and identity are society’s four foundations,” Rao said, using the cow to symbolise them. He pledged to seek “State Mother” status for the cow if the party comes to power, and work towards “Mother of the Nation” status nationally. Rao accused the BJP of using Sanatan culture for political gain.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com