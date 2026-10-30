Dehradun Diary | Dhami has his own ‘chai pe charcha’ moment

Four pillars of a new party ahead of polls

As parties gear up for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Sarvajan Sanatan Party says it will contest every seat. Its national president is former CBI director M Nageswar Rao. The party’s agenda pairs Sanatan cultural preservation with free education, healthcare, livelihoods and cultural identity. “Education, health, livelihood and identity are society’s four foundations,” Rao said, using the cow to symbolise them. He pledged to seek “State Mother” status for the cow if the party comes to power, and work towards “Mother of the Nation” status nationally. Rao accused the BJP of using Sanatan culture for political gain.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com