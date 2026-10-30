'Did we use pellet guns': Sibal slams Rijiju for citing 2011 remarks on anti-UPA protest

In another post on Friday, Rijiju asked journalists to question Sibal about whether laws governing protests had changed after 2014 or whether he had created a separate Constitution for himself and the Congress.

Responding at a press conference, Sibal questioned Rijiju's legal experience and said the Union minister criticised others without understanding the facts.

"I wish I could have seen him somewhere in court -- in my 50-odd years at the courts, at least I have not seen him in the corridors of the court," Sibal said.

Rejecting Rijiju's claim that the UPA government had opposed protests, Sibal asked whether the government had used lathi-charge or pellet guns against demonstrators.

"We never ensured that people don't protest. In fact, on one occasion in a Cabinet meeting this issue was discussed, and my colleagues said, 'Look, this is a right under the Constitution, you cannot interfere with this right, this is a constitutional right," Sibal said.

He said protests had played a role in India's Independence movement and could lead to another form of independence.

Taking aim at the functioning of Parliament under the current government, Sibal said, "As far as Parliamentary Affairs is concerned, we know how he (Rijiju) runs Parliament. That is his expertise: to ensure that the voice of the Opposition is not heard for which he should get a medal of some kind."

"They don't allow us to raise the issues we want to raise. They don't allow us to protest. They pass bills without a discussion. They are unconcerned with parliamentary procedures. The manner in which Parliament was functioning was unprecedented in India's history," he added.