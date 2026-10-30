Female elephant dies after falling into a well in Jharkhand; villagers oppose proposed burial site

RANCHI: A female elephant died on Wednesday after falling into an abandoned irrigation well at Sindri Gui Tola in Bada Baljori village under Diriburu Panchayat in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The incident took place late Tuesday night when a herd of 22 elephants was passing through paddy fields near the village.

Forest Ranger Jitendra Prasad Singh confirmed the herd had entered the fields to feed on crops.

According to local residents, the herd raised loud trumpets in an apparent attempt to rescue the trapped elephant. The cries echoed through the hamlet, but frightened villagers stayed indoors throughout the night, fearing a possible attack by the agitated herd.

Villagers said a herd of around 22 elephants emerged from the forest and entered the area late at night. While moving through the standing paddy fields, one of the female elephants accidentally fell into an abandoned irrigation well situated near the fields.

“Unable to climb out of the well due to the water inside, the elephant remained trapped. The other members of the herd gathered around the well, and their loud trumpeting could be heard throughout the night. However, fearing that the elephants might turn aggressive, none of the villagers dared to approach the spot after dark,” said a local resident, requesting anonymity.