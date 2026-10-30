Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for turning Northeast’s tourism potential into business opportunities, livelihoods

TAWANG: Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday called for transforming northeastern states' tourism potential into business opportunities and sustainable livelihood.
Highlighting the immense potential of the region, the minister said that its rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and natural landscapes offer distinctive opportunities for adventure, nature-based and experiential tourism.
Shekhawat further emphasised the potential of adventure tourism, music festivals and concert tourism to attract new visitor segments, encourage longer stays and generate economic opportunities for local communities.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM), organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
The three-day event aims to showcase the tourism potential of the eight North Eastern States and strengthen business engagement with domestic and international tourism markets.
Shekhawat also urged developing tourism experiences with appropriate safety standards, community participation and environmental safeguards.
The minister of state for tourism Suresh Gopi and minister of state for education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar, chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Pema Khandu and Prem Singh Tamang respectively were also present.
The 14th edition marks the return of the International Tourism Mart to Tawang after 13 years, following the second edition held here in 2013.
Shekhawat said that the Mart has evolved beyond a promotional platform into an important avenue for tourism partnerships and business opportunities. “ITM is not merely a tourism marketplace; it is a platform for building partnerships, generating business opportunities and creating a shared vision for the growth of tourism in the North East Region,” he stated.
Shekhawat also highlighted the Government’s continued focus on improving connectivity, tourism infrastructure and destination experiences in the North Eastern Region. He also underlined the ministry’s support for tourism promotion through domestic and international travel fairs, festivals, digital platforms and familiarisation visits, along with skill development initiatives to create employment opportunities for local youth.
Underlining the growth of tourism in the region, he noted that domestic tourist visits to the eight North Eastern States increased from 95.65 lakh in 2019 to 1.51 crore in 2025, registering a growth of approximately 58 percent.
As part of the programme, the North East Bazaar was also inaugurated, showcasing traditional handicrafts, handlooms and other cultural offerings of the region. A cultural programme highlighting the rich traditions of the North Eastern States was also organised.
The Mart will feature tourism presentations by all eight North Eastern States and structured B2B meetings. A Regional Meeting of Tourism Ministers of the North Eastern States will be held on October 30 to deliberate on tourism development, regional cooperation, tourist facilitation and emerging tourism opportunities.