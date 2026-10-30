Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for turning Northeast’s tourism potential into business opportunities, livelihoods

TAWANG: Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday called for transforming northeastern states' tourism potential into business opportunities and sustainable livelihood.

Highlighting the immense potential of the region, the minister said that its rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and natural landscapes offer distinctive opportunities for adventure, nature-based and experiential tourism.

Shekhawat further emphasised the potential of adventure tourism, music festivals and concert tourism to attract new visitor segments, encourage longer stays and generate economic opportunities for local communities.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM), organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The three-day event aims to showcase the tourism potential of the eight North Eastern States and strengthen business engagement with domestic and international tourism markets.

Shekhawat also urged developing tourism experiences with appropriate safety standards, community participation and environmental safeguards.