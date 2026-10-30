GLOF from Bhutan's Sintaphu Lake triggers flood alerts in India

NEW DELHI: The glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from Sintaphu Lake in Bhutan has triggered downstream alerts in the Indian states of West Bengal and Assam, highlighting the increasing risks posed by high-mountain hazards across the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH).

GLOF is a sudden flood that happens when a lake formed by melting glaciers suddenly bursts or overflows.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 29 at Sintaphu Lake, located near Wakila Mountain in Lungo, Laya Gewog, in the Gasa district. The floodwaters rushed downstream to Taktsemakhang around 8 PM, damaging roads and bridges leading to Laya, one of Bhutan's most remote highland communities, effectively cutting it off from the mainland.

The Indian Embassy in Bhutan alerted Indian authorities about the GLOF incidents. The Central Water Commission issued a special advisory on October 29 to the relevant authorities in West Bengal and Assam.

More than 10,000 people have been relocated to safer areas in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, while vulnerable regions in Assam’s Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts are being closely monitored.

The floodwaters from Sintaphu Lake have washed away the Gasa Tshachu hot spring complex and damaged the Punakha-Gasa highway. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage, as Assam and West Bengal remain on alert for a potential rise in the Sankosh River.