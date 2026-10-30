Haryana government increases sugarcane price by Rs 35 over two years, farmers term it inadequate

CHANDIGARH: In farmer-friendly decision, the Haryana government has increased the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs.15 to Rs. 430 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season. It has also announced a further increase of Rs. 20 per quintal, taking the price to Rs. 450 for the 2027-28 season.

This will translate into a cumulative increase of Rs. 35 per quintal over two years. On the other hand the farmer unions have termed the increase inadequate and disappointing, arguing that it does not reflect the rise in agricultural input costs.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane prices over the next two years, providing significant financial relief to sugarcane growers in the state. Under the revised rates, farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 season, and the price will increase to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

Saini said that said that during his recent interactions with various farmers’ organisations, farmers had raised concerns over the increasing cost of cultivation due to rising prices of diesel, labour and fertilisers. He said the decision to increase the sugarcane price to Rs 450 per quintal would help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs.

He added that the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre. At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of Rs 35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26.