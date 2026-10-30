Haryana police uploads photos of 29,416 criminals to facial recognition system

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police is expanding its use of facial recognition technology to identify and track criminals, with photographs of 29,416 active criminals already uploaded to its Facial Recognition System (FRS).

The exercise is part of a statewide effort to build and update a digital database of active criminals. Police have physically verified 47,124 criminals across the state till October 29, while 11 districts have completed 100 per cent verification.

Chairing a review meeting at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday, DGP Ajay Singhal said the Facial Recognition System played a vital role in identifying criminals. “The data uploaded to the system will remain available for future reference and will help in identifying criminals and monitoring their activities,” he said.

Singhal directed districts that had completed the verification of active criminals to upload data on proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers and most-wanted criminals to the system within the next two weeks.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Rakesh Arya said physical verification of 47,124 active criminals had been completed across the state as of October 29, and photographs of 29,416 had been uploaded to the system. Eleven districts had completed 100 per cent verification.

Singhal also directed officers to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at all 389 police stations and 327 police posts remained functional. A total of 6,644 cameras have been installed under the project by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.