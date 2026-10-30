Holy relics of Lord Buddha to be exposed for public veneration in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

TAWANG: Sacred Piprahwa relics from the National Museum in New Delhi will be brought to Arunachal Pradesh for an exposition, which starting on Saturday.
The exposition will cover three important centres of Buddhist faith and heritage in the state in Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai, providing devotees and members of the public an opportunity to pay homage to the holy relics.
Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is attending International Tourism Mart being held in the state, will participate in the inaugural ceremony at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) on Saturday.
The ministry of culture, in collaboration with the state government, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi, is organising an exposition. It will culminate on November 21.
"The exposition is being organised in recognition of the deep spiritual significance of the relics and Arunachal Pradesh's distinctive place in country's Buddhist cultural landscape. It also reflects the Government continuing commitment to the protection, preservation and dissemination of the country's Buddhist heritage, and to strengthening cultural and spiritual connections with Buddhist communities in India and abroad," said ministry officials.
After a ceremonial observances at the National Museum on Friday, the relics will thereafter be taken to Air Force Station Palam for onward transportation to Arunachal Pradesh, in a special Indian Air Force aircraft to Borjhar, Guwahati.
From there, the revered remains of Buddha will be brought to Tawang in a helicopter.
The inaugural function, together with the opening of the associated exposition and exhibition, is scheduled on Sunday in which the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu will attend as the chief guest.
"The occasion coincides with the observance of Lhabab Düchen, a significant festival in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition commemorating the Buddha's descent from the heavenly realm. The exposition will thus bring together religious observance, cultural heritage and public participation in a spiritually meaningful setting," said officials.
Arunachal Pradesh occupies a distinctive position in the Buddhist cultural geography of India. Its monasteries, religious institutions and living traditions reflect historical connections with the wider Himalayan region and other parts of Buddhist Asia.
The western and northern parts of the State, including Tawang and West Kameng, are particularly associated with the Mahāyāna and Vajrayāna traditions of Himalayan Buddhism.
The movement and installation of the Holy Relics are being planned with particular attention to their sanctity, security and conservation requirements.
The relics being taken to Arunachal Pradesh originate from Piprahwa in present-day Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site associated with ancient Kapilavastu and the Shakya tradition of Lord Buddha.
Piprahwa occupies a prominent place in the archaeological history of Buddhism. In 1898, William Claxton Peppé excavated a stupa at the site and discovered reliquaries containing bone fragments and precious objects, bringing international attention to the historical and religious significance of the discovery.
Subsequently, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted further excavations between 1971 and 1977, under the supervision of archaeologist KM Srivastava. Excavations at deeper levels revealed two additional reliquary caskets containing ancient bone relics traditionally associated with Buddha.
The larger casket contained 12 sacred bone fragments, while the smaller casket contained 10, making a total of 22 sacred relics recovered during these excavations. Of these, 20 are preserved at the National Museum, New Delhi, and two at the Indian Museum, Kolkata.
The relics, comprising ancient osteological material, are regarded as exceptionally rare and are accorded profound religious reverence by Buddhist communities. Their historical and archaeological importance is accompanied by a deep spiritual significance rooted in the long-established Buddhist tradition of relic veneration.
Following the Mahāparinirvāṇa of Lord Buddha at Kushinagar, the tradition of enshrining His corporeal relics in stupas developed into an important expression of Buddhist devotion. Over the centuries, these sacred sites became centres of pilgrimage, religious learning and cultural exchange.
"The present exposition offers devotees an opportunity to connect with this ancient spiritual tradition while also drawing attention to the importance of preserving archaeological and religious heritage for future generations," said officials.
A significant recent development was the return to India in 2025 of the Piprahwa jewel collection, associated with the historic 1898 discovery. Following the proposed international auction of the collection, the inistry of culture undertook efforts that contributed to its return after approximately 127 years.
The homecoming of these precious objects marked an important development in the preservation and recovery of India's cultural heritage and renewed public interest in the history of Piprahwa and the early Buddhist tradition.
Over the decades, Government supported expositions have taken place in countries including Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Thailand.
In recent years, such initiatives have continued to strengthen cultural diplomacy and people-to-people relations.
In 2022, the exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Mongolia reaffirmed the longstanding Buddhist connections between India and Mongolia.
In 2024, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, together with the relics of His two principal disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mahamoggallana, were taken to Thailand for public veneration at Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi. The exposition witnessed participation by millions of devotees.
In 2025, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha were taken to Vietnam during the Vesak celebrations, attracting widespread public participation. Expositions were also undertaken in Kalmykia, Russia, and Bhutan, further strengthening India's spiritual and cultural ties with Buddhist communities in these regions.
In February 2026, the sacred Devnimori Relics were taken to Sri Lanka for public veneration, reflecting the enduring Buddhist relationship between the two countries.
In May 2026, the exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Ladakh provided devotees and monastic communities of the Himalayan region an important opportunity for collective prayer and reverence.
Subsequently, during May–June 2026, the Holy Relics of Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mahamoggallana from Sanchi were taken to Mongolia for a special exposition at the Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar.
"These initiatives demonstrate India's commitment to sharing its Buddhist heritage in a spirit of mutual respect, cultural understanding and spiritual fellowship," added officials.
The exposition in Arunachal Pradesh represents another important step in this continuing engagement, bringing the sacred heritage preserved at the National Museum closer to Buddhist communities in India's northeastern Himalayan region.