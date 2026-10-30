Holy relics of Lord Buddha to be exposed for public veneration in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

TAWANG: Sacred Piprahwa relics from the National Museum in New Delhi will be brought to Arunachal Pradesh for an exposition, which starting on Saturday.

The exposition will cover three important centres of Buddhist faith and heritage in the state in Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai, providing devotees and members of the public an opportunity to pay homage to the holy relics.

Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is attending International Tourism Mart being held in the state, will participate in the inaugural ceremony at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) on Saturday.

The ministry of culture, in collaboration with the state government, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi, is organising an exposition. It will culminate on November 21.

"The exposition is being organised in recognition of the deep spiritual significance of the relics and Arunachal Pradesh's distinctive place in country's Buddhist cultural landscape. It also reflects the Government continuing commitment to the protection, preservation and dissemination of the country's Buddhist heritage, and to strengthening cultural and spiritual connections with Buddhist communities in India and abroad," said ministry officials.

After a ceremonial observances at the National Museum on Friday, the relics will thereafter be taken to Air Force Station Palam for onward transportation to Arunachal Pradesh, in a special Indian Air Force aircraft to Borjhar, Guwahati.

From there, the revered remains of Buddha will be brought to Tawang in a helicopter.