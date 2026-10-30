Population census to begin on January 25; poll-bound states, snow-hit areas excluded

The population census will be conducted across India, except in poll-bound states and snow-bound regions, from January 25 to February 28, 2027, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner announced on Friday.

According to an official notification, the reference date for the census will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

The enumeration will be carried out between January 25 and February 28 in all states and Union territories, except Manipur (until further notice), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Ladakh, as well as the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification, issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, said the revisional round of the census would be conducted from March 1 to March 5, 2027.

It also said people would have the option of self-enumeration from January 10 to January 24, 2027, ahead of the house-to-house population count.

(With inputs from PTI)