ISRO launches GSLV-F18 carrying next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03

ISRO's GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.51 pm on Friday.

The 50-metre-tall, three-stage rocket, with a lift-off mass of 420 tonnes, took off from the second launch pad after a 24-hour countdown. It is carrying the 2,232-kg satellite, which is expected to be deployed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) about 18 minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.

The mission is ISRO's third space launch of 2026 and a key step in efforts to strengthen India's NavIC satellite navigation system.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is India's indigenous alternative to the US GPS, Russia's GLONASS and China's BeiDou. It is designed to provide independent navigation services across India and the surrounding region.