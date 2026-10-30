Ladakh women’s groups suspend liquor ban protest for a week after UT administration’s assurance

SRINAGAR: Women’s groups in Ladakh, which are spearheading a campaign for a liquor ban in the Union Territory, have agreed to temporarily suspend their ongoing dharna for a week after the UT Administration agreed in principle to their recommendations on the liquor policy, including concerns over the recent expansion of liquor availability in the cold desert.

The religious women’s groups in Ladakh, including the women’s wings of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Anjuman-e-Imamia, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam and the Christian community, have decided to temporarily suspend their protest from October 29 to November 5 after the Home Department conveyed the UT Administration’s assurance through a written response on October 29.

According to a statement issued by the women’s organisations, the UT Administration had requested one week’s time to finalise the agreement in view of the assurances and in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

The organisations stated that by suspending the dharna for a week, they had given the UT Administration an opportunity to fulfil its commitment and formalise all agreed-upon points in writing.