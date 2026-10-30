Nitin Nabin chalks out strategy to counter Oppn attacks

NEW DELHI: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday chaired two meetings with the party’s national general secretaries and some union ministers to discuss strategies and organisational matters ahead of assembly polls in seven states, including UP and Punjab.

Nabin, according to sources, stressed the need to prepare action plans to counter what the BJP describes as the Opposition’s attempts to spread ‘fake narratives’ on various issues, particularly the SIR exercise. Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Sunil Bansal and BL Santhosh attended the first meeting.

According to sources, discussions focused on expanding people-centric initiatives and strengthening the party’s electoral preparations. Organisational issues also featured, with discussions on allocation of responsibilities and appointment of office-bearers.

In the second, Nabin held discussions with Union ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, on electoral strategies and opposition’s protests. Sources said the meeting discussed ways to counter the INDIA bloc’s rally scheduled for November 1 and communicate to the public what the BJP believes to be the Opposition’s underlying objectives.

Sources said the discussions centred on the BJP’s allegation that the Opposition was seeking ‘regime change’ under the guise of protests against SIR. The alleged disruption caused by protests in Delhi ahead of festivals such as Diwali and Chhath reportedly came up for discussion. The party is understood to have decided to intensify its outreach activities across states to take the issues directly to the public.