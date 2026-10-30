No prayers at Race Course mosque over security: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow worshippers to access the Race Course mosque near the Prime Minister’s residence, noting the ongoing demolition work around the structure could hurt people.

The bench said, “If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?” Justice Anish Dayal also noted the Centre’s assurance that no coercive action would be taken against the structure till the court decides the Delhi Waqf Board’s representation to protect the monument.

During the hearing, Centre’s counsel Ashish Dixit told the court that while the mosque would not be demolished, “access cannot be allowed since demolition activity is ongoing on in the area”. Dixit added that the government was not allowing access to a temple located in the area either. The judge said, “It is a fair submission that has come [from the government]. But, we cannot force them to give it for prayers.”

The counsel for the petitioner claimed that the photographs taken on Thursday showed that demolition had been carried out. “Nothing remains to be demolished, and, therefore, the ingress and egress to the religious site should be restored,” the counsel said. The judge proceeded to record the statements made by the counsel.