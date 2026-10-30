Pargat Singh demands Punjab CM Mann’s resignation over drug menace

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Friday joined a protest in Mansa demanding justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta and sought Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s resignation, holding his government accountable for its failure to curb drug trafficking.

Singh also met the family of Daljit Singh, who died under mysterious circumstances amid allegations of a drug overdose, at their residence in Bhamme Kalan village.

Attacking the Mann government, Singh said Punjab’s youth were falling victim to drugs while the government was busy with advertisements and hollow claims. He questioned why major drug traffickers and their networks were allegedly enjoying government protection if drugs were being eradicated.

He said people had been forced to take to the streets to demand justice for Jhotta, who had raised his voice against drugs. Singh demanded justice for the activist and protection for those speaking out against the drug menace.

Meeting Daljit Singh’s mother and wife, Singh expressed his condolences and said the family had been left devastated by his death.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party had promised a drug-free Punjab before coming to power but was now failing to honour its commitment. The Punjab Congress, he said, would continue its struggle to secure justice for the families of Daljit Singh and Jhotta.

Singh said a government that could not protect the lives of its youth had no moral right to remain in power. He demanded that Mann take responsibility for the government’s failure and resign.