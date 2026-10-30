Police busts jail-linked intra UT fundraising module in J&K’s Shopian; 10 arrested

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday claimed to have busted a jail-linked intra-UT militant fund raising module in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and arrested 10 militant associates.

“Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities,” a police official said.

He said during the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers.

The investigation, he said, revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in militant financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.

According to police, 10 militant associates have been arrested and an FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of law registered at Police Station Shopian.

Of the 10 persons arrested, eight are from twin south Kashmir’s districts of Pulwama and Shopian and two are from border district of Kathua in Jammu region.

According to police official, the initial investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the militant activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF).

“The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module.More arrests are likely to take place as police investigation is going on.