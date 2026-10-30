Post-Naxal era shift: Chhattisgarh to scale down VIP security cover of over 100 politicians

RAIPUR: Following the significant decline and eradication of armed left-wing extremism, the Chhattisgarh government has initiated a comprehensive rationalisation of VIP security cover across the state.

Under fresh directives from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister/Home Minister Vijay Sharma, the administration has decided to reduce the security levels of 116 public representatives and dignitaries by one grade, completely withdraw protection for 40 individuals, and scale down coverage for over 50 others.

The move will initially free up approximately 200 police personnel for standard policing duties across the state. Home Minister Sharma, who voluntarily reduced his own security detail, stated that the decision followed a six-month threat assessment review conducted by intelligence and security committees.

“Intensive operations were carried out with a set deadline of March 31, 2026, to wipe out the menace of armed Maoism in Bastar. However, completely withdrawing the security cover of all individuals immediately after the end of this insurgency would be entirely unjustified. Over the past six months, ground conditions and existing arrangements were closely monitored. The government has reviewed the security framework and decided to reduce it in a phased manner, for which a final official notification will be issued shortly,” the Home Minister said.

Under the revised deployment, Z-Plus security—the highest category after the Special Protection Group (SPG)—has been withdrawn from nine prominent political figures and downgraded to Z category.