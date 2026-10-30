Post-Naxal era shift: Chhattisgarh to scale down VIP security cover of over 100 politicians

RAIPUR: Following the significant decline and eradication of armed left-wing extremism, the Chhattisgarh government has initiated a comprehensive rationalisation of VIP security cover across the state.
Under fresh directives from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister/Home Minister Vijay Sharma, the administration has decided to reduce the security levels of 116 public representatives and dignitaries by one grade, completely withdraw protection for 40 individuals, and scale down coverage for over 50 others.
The move will initially free up approximately 200 police personnel for standard policing duties across the state. Home Minister Sharma, who voluntarily reduced his own security detail, stated that the decision followed a six-month threat assessment review conducted by intelligence and security committees.
“Intensive operations were carried out with a set deadline of March 31, 2026, to wipe out the menace of armed Maoism in Bastar. However, completely withdrawing the security cover of all individuals immediately after the end of this insurgency would be entirely unjustified. Over the past six months, ground conditions and existing arrangements were closely monitored. The government has reviewed the security framework and decided to reduce it in a phased manner, for which a final official notification will be issued shortly,” the Home Minister said.
Under the revised deployment, Z-Plus security—the highest category after the Special Protection Group (SPG)—has been withdrawn from nine prominent political figures and downgraded to Z category.
According to official sources, VIP protection in Chhattisgarh has been among the heaviest in India, ranking second only to Jammu & Kashmir. Across the state, around 1,550 police personnel and over 500 vehicles are assigned to roughly 350 political leaders, racking up an annual expenditure of approximately ₹150 crore, they narrated.
CM Sai noted that with the eradication of Naxalism, Bastar is transitioning toward development and tourism, necessitating an orderly reassessment of state forces.
Under this decision, the security cover across all tiers has been downgraded by one level—those previously under the 'Z+' category have been placed in the 'Z' category, 'Z' category protectees have been moved to 'Y+', and those with 'Y+' security have now been assigned the 'Y' category and so on.
After another six months, the threat situation will be reassessed, and if deemed appropriate, security levels will be reduced by another grade. In this manner, the security cover will be gradually and systematically phased out, Sharma added.