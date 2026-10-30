'Public banks are tools to build the nation, not assets to be sold off': Rahul on IDBI Bank sale row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended support to IDBI Bank employees opposing its proposed disinvestment, questioning the government's decision to sell a profitable public sector bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

In an open letter to IDBI Bank employees, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said public sector banks were not assets to be sold but institutions built with public money to serve the nation.

Gandhi recalled that a group of IDBI Bank employees had met him in Parliament House in March last year, questioning why the government was selling a bank they had helped turn profitable.

He said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, seeking an explanation for the proposed sale and assurances on the protection of employees and depositors, but received no satisfactory response.

"Seven years ago, IDBI was losing money. Last year, it earned a profit of over nine thousand crore rupees. That turnaround is your work," he said, crediting employees for the bank's recovery.

Pointing out that the government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) currently own 95 per cent of IDBI Bank, Gandhi said their combined holding would fall to 34 per cent after the proposed transaction.

He also recalled that the government had assured Parliament in 2003 that it would retain at least 50 per cent ownership in the bank, asserting that a commitment made to Parliament was a commitment to the people.