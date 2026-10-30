Punjab sees season’s biggest daily spike in farm fires; officer assaulted while filming blazes

With the wheat sowing season set to begin on November 1, experts anticipate a further rise in farm fires, with incidents likely to peak around Diwali. The first fortnight of November is considered ideal for wheat sowing, putting pressure on farmers to clear their fields after harvesting paddy.

Meanwhile, Maninder Singh, a soil and water conservation officer posted in Khadoor Sahib block, was attacked during a field inspection in Kang village on Thursday. He had identified five farm fires and started recording video evidence required for compliance reporting to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Local villagers and the sarpanch rushed Singh to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Tarn Taran. According to officials, the attacker, described as tall and stout, assaulted him repeatedly, leaving him unconscious in the fields.

Doctors said Singh was unconscious on arrival and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Singh was confronted by an unidentified assailant while performing his duty,” said Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjeev Sharma. He added that Singh was undergoing treatment in the ICU at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Tarn Taran, where his condition was being closely monitored.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rahul said strict legal action would be taken against the accused.

On October 14, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, during a meeting, stressed the need to intensify ground-level monitoring and enforcement to prevent stubble burning, particularly fires set after 3 pm. He called for special attention to Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Patiala and Gurdaspur in Punjab, and Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Fatehabad in Haryana.

A significant number of farmers are opting for stubble management techniques, including in-situ management, which involves incorporating crop residue into the soil, and ex-situ management, which involves collecting residue for industrial use and power generation.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the factors contributing to the sharp rise in air pollution across northern India during October and November. As the window for sowing wheat after the paddy harvest is relatively short, farmers often set their fields on fire to clear crop residue quickly.