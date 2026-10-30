Rafale-M makes maiden landing on INS Vikrant

NEW DELHI: The Navy's effort to integrate the French-made Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) with its desi aircraft carrier cleared a key milestone Thursday, when the fighter landed on INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt.

In a statement issued Friday, the Navy said that the "ongoing trials mark the first steps towards operationalisation of the aircraft in the Indian Navy".

The landing comes a week after the Navy began trials of the Rafale-M at its Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa, which replicates a carrier's ski-jump and arrestor wires, to assess the modifications needed for the jet to operate from Vikrant.

In January 2022, the Rafale-M underwent 12 days of trials on the same facility's 283-metre mock-up ski-jump to prove it could take off from Indian carriers. It was then competing with Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, which went through similar trials at INS Hansa in June that year. The Rafale-M eventually emerged as the frontrunner.

The Rafale-Ms were designed for the French Navy's nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, which uses catapults to launch aircraft under the CATOBAR (catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery) system. Meanwhile, INS Vikrant uses the STOBAR (short take-off but arrested recovery) configuration instead, with fighters taking off from a ski-jump ramp and landing with the help of arrester wires.