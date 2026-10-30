Sakina Itoo flags commuters’ hardships over highway convoys, seeks LG’s intervention

Security forces halt the movement of civilian vehicles along the highway during the passage of security convoys. This causes considerable inconvenience to commuters, including office-goers, students, labourers and other daily travellers.

The Health Minister appealed to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who oversees security and law and order in the Union Territory, and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring the uninterrupted passage of ambulances and minimising public inconvenience.

“Security is paramount, but so is the well-being of our people. Security and compassion must go hand in hand,” Itoo said.

“Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief,” the minister added.

Political parties, civil society groups and residents have been demanding the easing of restrictions on civilian vehicular movement during the passage of security force convoys along the highway.