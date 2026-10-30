Sakina Itoo flags commuters’ hardships over highway convoys, seeks LG’s intervention

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo has raised concerns over the hardships faced by commuters due to the movement of security force convoys along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to explore traffic management measures to minimise public inconvenience and ensure the uninterrupted passage of ambulances while meeting security requirements.
“While travelling frequently on the Srinagar–Anantnag–Kulgam–Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15–30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships? (sic),” Health Minister Itoo posted on X.
Security forces halt the movement of civilian vehicles along the highway during the passage of security convoys. This causes considerable inconvenience to commuters, including office-goers, students, labourers and other daily travellers.
The Health Minister appealed to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who oversees security and law and order in the Union Territory, and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring the uninterrupted passage of ambulances and minimising public inconvenience.
“Security is paramount, but so is the well-being of our people. Security and compassion must go hand in hand,” Itoo said.
“Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief,” the minister added.
Political parties, civil society groups and residents have been demanding the easing of restrictions on civilian vehicular movement during the passage of security force convoys along the highway.