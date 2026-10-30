SC appoints former judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as sole mediator in KG basin dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday appointed former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as sole mediator in a matter pertaining to the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order after it was informed that the parties have not been able to find a viable solution.

"The parties themselves have not been able to find a viable solution. We suggest, on their behalf, that former judge of this court Ranjana Prakash Desai be requested to act as mediator.

"We also request the learned mediator to have the assistance of two domain experts, as may be suggested by the parties, for the aforesaid purpose," the bench said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, assured full cooperation to the mediator.

"The parties may contact Hon'ble Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai during the course of the day or by tomorrow and fix the date and time as per his convenience," the bench said.

On May 20, the apex court had declined a submission by Reliance Industries to put the hearing in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute on hold for the time being as the company and two other foreign firms sought mediation or conciliation with the Centre for an amicable resolution.

The top court was hearing the appeals of RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd), BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the gas migration dispute with the Centre.