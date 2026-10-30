Tibetan government-in-exile alleges China bulldozing monks’ homes at monastery in eastern Tibet

CHANDIGARH: The Tibetan government-in-exile also known as Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has alleged that Chinese authorities have launched a large-scale demolition drive targeting more than 200 houses belonging to monks at the historic Dza Sershul Monastery in Sershul County of Karze region eastern Tibet.

According to the CTA, the demolition is believed to have commenced on either October 25 or 26 although the exact date and extent of the operation remain unverified.

"Information received also indicates that Chinese authorities have been conducting public meetings in the locality while imposing restrictions on internet access and the flow of information. This has made independent verification of the scale of the demolitions and the current situation at the monastery extremely difficult," it stated.

The CTA alleged that Chinese authorities have previously carried out large-scale demolitions at prominent Tibetan Buddhist learning institutions. At Serthar Larung Gar, major demolitions began on July 20, 2016 at Yachen Gar, demolitions commenced on August 8, 2017, followed by another major demolition campaign beginning on July 19, 2019.

"In recent years, the Chinese government has also reportedly forced the closure of several Tibetan-language and educational institutions, including Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu Lobling School in July 2024. Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen Grassland Girls’ School was reportedly closed on August 27–28 2026, and Golog Tadrak Orphan School was reportedly forced to close on September 2, 2026,"’ it claimed.