Union minister Nadda accuses Opposition of backing 'infiltrators' to win elections, defends SIR exercise

DURG: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday accused the Opposition of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls because it wanted to win elections with the support of "infiltrators", and defended the exercise as necessary to remove ineligible voters.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg city as part of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, Nadda alleged that a sharp rise in voter numbers in nine West Bengal districts bordering Bangladesh pointed to the presence of infiltrators.

He claimed that the number of voters in these districts had increased by 70 per cent to more than 100 per cent, and alleged that the Opposition was uncomfortable with the SIR because it relied on such voters to form governments.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no foreigner or ineligible person has the right to vote in India. Is this country a 'dharamshala' where anyone can enter and vote at will? Will we allow that?" he said.

Nadda also rejected the Opposition's allegation that 13 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls during the SIR. He said the figure included around three crore absentee voters, 6.30 crore people who had changed addresses, one crore duplicate entries and 2.80 crore deceased voters.

He added that eligible voters could still submit forms to get their names included in the electoral rolls.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft, Nadda said elections in a democracy were won through votes and not street protests. He urged the Congress to focus on winning people's confidence instead of misleading them with allegations of electoral malpractice.