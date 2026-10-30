Chopper on way from Badrinath to Dehradun with 6 on board crashes

A helicopter carrying six people, including five passengers and a pilot, crashed near Chai village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday afternoon, disaster management officials said.

The helicopter, operated by private aviation company Trans Bharat Aviation, was flying from Badrinath to Dehradun when it crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House in the Joshimath area around 2.20 pm, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the helicopter was returning from the Badrinath shrine. The condition of those on board and the possibility of casualties were also not yet known.

Rescue teams from the district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a joint rescue operation was under way involving the district administration, the Disaster Management Department and the SDRF.

In a post on X, Dhami said he was personally monitoring the situation and had directed officials to ensure that critically injured people were immediately airlifted to higher medical facilities for treatment.

He also prayed for the safety of those on board.

Further details are awaited.