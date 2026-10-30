Uttarakhand helicopter crash: AAIB to examine black box, DGCA compliance, pilot history

DEHRADUN: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate Friday’s helicopter crash near Joshimath in Uttarakhand that killed six people, including the pilot, district officials said. The helicopter was carrying pilgrims returning from Badrinath Dham when it crashed in a remote, mountainous area. The difficult terrain hampered access to the site, prompting rescue teams to use two helicopters. All six bodies have been recovered.

The AAIB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the country’s principal agency for investigating serious aircraft accidents and incidents. A district administration spokesperson told this newspaper that investigators would examine the wreckage, flight data and cockpit voice recorder, if available. The probe will also assess whether weather, poor visibility, a technical fault or overloading contributed to the crash.

“Operational aspects, including the pilot’s flying history, the helicopter’s maintenance records and the operator’s compliance with DGCA norms for Char Dham operations, will also be examined,” the spokesperson said.

An official source said the bureau is expected to issue preliminary findings within a month, followed by a detailed report with safety recommendations. The Char Dham helicopter route has witnessed several accidents and emergency landings in recent years.

The crash adds to a troubling record of helicopter incidents in the region. In 2010, a rotor-blade accident involving Prabhatam Aviation killed one person. In 2013, a series of crashes during the Kedarnath rescue operations killed a pilot in June, two people near Garudchatti on June 21, and 20 personnel in an IAF Mi-17 crash on June 25.

Another crash on July 24 killed a pilot and an engineer. In 2017, a crash during take-off at Badrinath killed a chief engineer. An Army helicopter hit power lines in 2018, but its occupants survived. The following year saw several emergency landings, a crash in Arakot that killed three, another Arakot landing that injured a pilot, and a Kedarnath crash-landing that injured seven.

In October 2022, a helicopter bound for Kedarnath crashed after Garudchatti, killing seven. In 2023, a UCAADA official was fatally struck by a helicopter’s tail rotor at Kedarnath; another aircraft made an emergency landing without injuries. Emergency landings were also reported in 2024 and June 2025. On May 8, 2025, a helicopter crashed near Gangnani while travelling to Gangotri, killing six, including the pilot. The latest crash, on October 30, 2026, has renewed calls for stronger safety measures on the high-altitude pilgrimage routes.