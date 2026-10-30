Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to run from October 31

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service between Varanasi and New Delhi on Saturday, further expanding its network of modern overnight rail services.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new service, which aims to strengthen inter-city connectivity while providing passengers with a comfortable, efficient and modern option for long-distance overnight travel.
In an official statement issued on Friday, the Railways said, “Following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor and the corresponding return journey in January 2026, the new services will extend the benefits of this next-generation train to additional regions”.
The statement further highlighted that, with improved onboard amenities, advanced safety features and thoughtfully designed sleeper accommodation, Indian Railways is seeking to make long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable, reliable and passenger-centric.
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper service is likely to improve connectivity between Varanasi, one of India's most prominent spiritual and cultural destinations, and the national capital.
Apart from its political significance, Varanasi attracts pilgrims, domestic and international tourists, students and other visitors throughout the year.
Highlighting the benefits of the improved connectivity, IR said, “Improved overnight connectivity with New Delhi will provide greater convenience to passengers travelling for religious, educational, professional, administrative and tourism-related purposes”.
The train will operate via Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad before reaching New Delhi. These stations serve major urban centres and provide access to neighbouring districts, extending the benefits of modern rail travel to a wider passenger base.
According to the Railways, the train will depart from Varanasi at 8.50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6.10 am the following morning. On the return journey, it will leave New Delhi at 9.40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7.10 am the next day.
The new service will also offer a reduction in journey time compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to complete the Varanasi-New Delhi journey 55 minutes faster, while the return journey from New Delhi to Varanasi will be shortened by 35 minutes, providing passengers with a quicker overnight travel option in both directions. The service will operate six days a week.
The Varanasi-originating train will not run on Fridays, while the New Delhi-originating service will remain suspended on Saturdays.
The overnight timetable is designed to enable passengers to travel in the evening and reach their destination the following morning, allowing them to make better use of their time.
The service is expected to be particularly beneficial for pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and families who regularly travel between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.