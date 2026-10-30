Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to run from October 31

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service between Varanasi and New Delhi on Saturday, further expanding its network of modern overnight rail services.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new service, which aims to strengthen inter-city connectivity while providing passengers with a comfortable, efficient and modern option for long-distance overnight travel.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the Railways said, “Following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor and the corresponding return journey in January 2026, the new services will extend the benefits of this next-generation train to additional regions”.

The statement further highlighted that, with improved onboard amenities, advanced safety features and thoughtfully designed sleeper accommodation, Indian Railways is seeking to make long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable, reliable and passenger-centric.

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper service is likely to improve connectivity between Varanasi, one of India's most prominent spiritual and cultural destinations, and the national capital.

Apart from its political significance, Varanasi attracts pilgrims, domestic and international tourists, students and other visitors throughout the year.

Highlighting the benefits of the improved connectivity, IR said, “Improved overnight connectivity with New Delhi will provide greater convenience to passengers travelling for religious, educational, professional, administrative and tourism-related purposes”.