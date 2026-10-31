AFT suspends remaining sentence of former Army personnel convicted of spying

CHANDIGARH: The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandigarh Bench, has suspended the remaining sentence of a former Army personnel convicted by a General Court Martial (GCM) for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative in exchange for money. The tribunal observed that his appeal was unlikely to be decided in the near future.
A Bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravendra Pal Singh, while allowing an application filed by Ramandip Attri, directed his release on bail during the pendency of his appeal. Attri was convicted by the GCM on May 5, 2025, and sentenced to dismissal from service and four years of rigorous imprisonment.
In its October 16 order, the tribunal noted that Attri had been in custody for more than one-third of his sentence and that the appeal was unlikely to be decided in the near future. Ordering his release on bail, it observed, "Thus, in the interest of justice, the remaining sentence of the appellant is suspended during the pendency of the appeal."
The appeal has been adjourned to April 9, 2027.
Attri has challenged the entire court martial proceedings, including the charge sheet, convening order, findings and sentence. While admitting the appeal on August 5, the tribunal had observed, "We are prima facie satisfied that the trial is barred by limitation in this case."
According to the prosecution, Attri, who was attached to an infantry unit, came into contact with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative identified as Baba Badhava through his childhood friend Harpal Singh. Singh allegedly acted as an India-based handler.
Attri was accused of sharing three official documents with Singh, knowing that they would be passed on to the Pakistan-based operative. These included a letter mentioning the date of the Pulwama attacks, a PDF file containing the names of BSF personnel and a letter containing telephone numbers of the Regiment of Artillery Records.
Attri, who was charged under the Army Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, was allegedly paid Rs 15,000 for sharing the information.
Challenging the proceedings, Attri's counsel, advocate Rajesh Sehgal, argued that the trial was barred by limitation. He submitted that the alleged offence took place on January 2, 2021, and that the commanding officer learnt of Attri's alleged involvement on February 2, 2021, whereas the GCM trial commenced on February 25 last year.
The defence counsel also questioned the judicial confession recorded on November 16, 2024, and pointed to the alleged absence of copies of the classified documents, direct communication records between Attri and the Pakistan-based operative, and recovery or documentary evidence supporting the alleged bribe.
The defence further highlighted a discrepancy between the Rs 15,000 mentioned in the charge sheet and the Rs 50,000 referred to in the investigating officer's testimony.