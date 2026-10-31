AFT suspends remaining sentence of former Army personnel convicted of spying

CHANDIGARH: The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandigarh Bench, has suspended the remaining sentence of a former Army personnel convicted by a General Court Martial (GCM) for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative in exchange for money. The tribunal observed that his appeal was unlikely to be decided in the near future.

A Bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravendra Pal Singh, while allowing an application filed by Ramandip Attri, directed his release on bail during the pendency of his appeal. Attri was convicted by the GCM on May 5, 2025, and sentenced to dismissal from service and four years of rigorous imprisonment.

In its October 16 order, the tribunal noted that Attri had been in custody for more than one-third of his sentence and that the appeal was unlikely to be decided in the near future. Ordering his release on bail, it observed, "Thus, in the interest of justice, the remaining sentence of the appellant is suspended during the pendency of the appeal."