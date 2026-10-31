AICTE launches four schemes to strengthen technical education and innovation

NEW DELHI: To improve the quality of technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched four schemes under its Infrastructure Development and Capacity Building (IDC) initiatives for the academic year 2026–27.
An official release said, “The schemes aim to strengthen institutional infrastructure, promote experiential learning and research, encourage academic collaboration, and improve the quality of technical education.” AICTE will provide financial assistance to eligible institutions under all four schemes to support their implementation.
The four schemes are the IDEA Lab, Grant for Organizing Conference (GOC), Modernisation and Re-structuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), and Margdarshan Scheme. “Together, they seek to create a stronger ecosystem for innovation, practical learning, infrastructure development and institutional mentoring,” it added.
Speaking at the launch, AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh emphasised the need to develop a research-oriented and innovation-driven culture in educational institutions. He said, “These four schemes are important steps towards fulfilling the aspirations of our country. Through IDEA Labs, we can encourage students to develop new ideas and translate them into practical solutions. It is time to rethink our teaching methods, promote experimentation and make our classrooms more interactive and student-centric. With information readily available and new AI tools emerging, faculty members must leverage technology to enhance teaching and learning.”
AICTE Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath encouraged institutions to apply under these schemes and utilise the opportunities offered by AICTE to strengthen their capabilities and improve learning outcomes for students.
The IDEA Lab scheme promotes hands-on learning through the concept of “learning by doing”, enabling students to apply Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) concepts to real-world challenges. The GOC scheme facilitates knowledge exchange among academicians, researchers and experts through national and international conferences.
Under MODROBS, AICTE will support the modernisation of laboratories, workshops and computing facilities to strengthen practical learning, research and industry-oriented education. The Margdarshan Scheme will facilitate mentoring by reputed institutions and Centrally Funded Institutions, helping other institutions improve academic practices, share resources and work towards better institutional performance and National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings.