AICTE launches four schemes to strengthen technical education and innovation

NEW DELHI: To improve the quality of technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched four schemes under its Infrastructure Development and Capacity Building (IDC) initiatives for the academic year 2026–27.

An official release said, “The schemes aim to strengthen institutional infrastructure, promote experiential learning and research, encourage academic collaboration, and improve the quality of technical education.” AICTE will provide financial assistance to eligible institutions under all four schemes to support their implementation.

The four schemes are the IDEA Lab, Grant for Organizing Conference (GOC), Modernisation and Re-structuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), and Margdarshan Scheme. “Together, they seek to create a stronger ecosystem for innovation, practical learning, infrastructure development and institutional mentoring,” it added.

Speaking at the launch, AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh emphasised the need to develop a research-oriented and innovation-driven culture in educational institutions. He said, “These four schemes are important steps towards fulfilling the aspirations of our country. Through IDEA Labs, we can encourage students to develop new ideas and translate them into practical solutions. It is time to rethink our teaching methods, promote experimentation and make our classrooms more interactive and student-centric. With information readily available and new AI tools emerging, faculty members must leverage technology to enhance teaching and learning.”