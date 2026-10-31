Article 370 gave people freedom from fear, says J&K LG Manoj Sinha on UT foundation day

SRINAGAR: On the seventh anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir losing its special status and becoming a Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 had given ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. He also criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on Pakistan, saying there was “no place for conflict entrepreneurs in J&K”.
The day was observed as Union Territory Foundation Day by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers stayed away from the events as the National Conference has been pressing for the restoration of statehood. Omar Abdullah got married on Friday.
Addressing a gathering on the 8th J&K UT Foundation Day, Sinha said the occasion was significant as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision of national unity continued to inspire the country.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. The reorganisation formally took effect on October 31, 2019, with Jammu and Kashmir retaining a legislature and Ladakh being constituted without one.
Sinha said the changes since 2019 had expanded opportunities, strengthened democracy and increased public participation through grassroots institutions and Assembly elections.
“Article 370 abrogation gave ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a model of peace, development and good governance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He said the future of Jammu and Kashmir lay not in the shadow of terror, “but in the light of peace; not behind the walls of discrimination, but in equal opportunities; and not in stagnation, but in the momentum of progress."
Sinha said terror, separatism and stone-pelting had given way to democracy, development and public participation after the abrogation of Article 370.
“We did not buy peace, we established peace. Zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu Kashmir,” the LG said, adding that more than 780 terrorists had been killed since 2020, local recruitment had ended and stone-pelting had been erased.
He also said action had been taken against narco-terrorism, with thousands of drug smugglers and peddlers arrested this year. “Their illicit assets have been attached and drug-funded mansions were demolished”.
The LG also took a dig at Abdullah over his recent remarks on Pakistan. Abdullah had last week triggered a controversy by claiming that Pakistan was “protecting us” and alleging that “their (Delhi’s) intentions are not good”.
Without naming Abdullah, Sinha said, “It is true that some people were unable to accept the prevailing stability, peace and progress and change in lives of people in J&K and were speaking differently about India instead of recognising its achievements on the international stage”.
“Instead of India, they are talking about a country where a line is being drawn for flour. Instead of India, where the glory of India has been established on every international stage of the world and powerful countries feel proud about talking about India, they are talking differently,” he said.
Sinha alleged that some people in Jammu and Kashmir wanted to push the region back towards separatism, terrorism and violence. He said ordinary citizens, particularly the youth, were questioning such statements on social media.
“I am pleased that ordinary people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of Kashmir, have now well recognized the faces of these people,” he said, adding ordinary citizens and youth of Kashmir were questioning such statements on social media. “I think that a new consciousness has been born in the youth of Kashmir, in the girls of Kashmir, in the citizens of Kashmir.”
“Conflict Entrepreneurs who profited from separatism and terrorism stand exposed. People of Jammu Kashmir have embraced peace, progress and national integration,” he said.
On the aspirations of the younger generation, Sinha said children and youth were growing up in an environment focused on education, opportunities and progress, enabling them to contribute to nation-building.
He stressed that peace was essential for economic growth and social progress, benefiting farmers, entrepreneurs, traders, students and workers.
“My dream is that by 2047, Jammu Kashmir should emerge as a model of prosperity with a modern economy, world-class healthcare, excellent education and a vibrant cultural heritage,” added Sinha.
Earlier, Sinha administered the ‘Unity Pledge’ and flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.