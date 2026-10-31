Article 370 gave people freedom from fear, says J&K LG Manoj Sinha on UT foundation day

SRINAGAR: On the seventh anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir losing its special status and becoming a Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 had given ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. He also criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on Pakistan, saying there was “no place for conflict entrepreneurs in J&K”.

The day was observed as Union Territory Foundation Day by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers stayed away from the events as the National Conference has been pressing for the restoration of statehood. Omar Abdullah got married on Friday.

Addressing a gathering on the 8th J&K UT Foundation Day, Sinha said the occasion was significant as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision of national unity continued to inspire the country.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. The reorganisation formally took effect on October 31, 2019, with Jammu and Kashmir retaining a legislature and Ladakh being constituted without one.

Sinha said the changes since 2019 had expanded opportunities, strengthened democracy and increased public participation through grassroots institutions and Assembly elections.

“Article 370 abrogation gave ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a model of peace, development and good governance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the future of Jammu and Kashmir lay not in the shadow of terror, “but in the light of peace; not behind the walls of discrimination, but in equal opportunities; and not in stagnation, but in the momentum of progress."