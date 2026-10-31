Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya seeks fresh SIR in state, says earlier exercise incomplete

BJP MP and West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday sought a fresh SIR of electoral rolls in the state, claiming that the exercise conducted ahead of the Assembly elections was incomplete.

He alleged that more names could have been deleted from the voter list had the officials involved in the exercise, from block development officers to anganwadi workers, and BJP workers not been intimidated.

"The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) held in West Bengal is incomplete," Bhattacharya said.

"Speaking on behalf of the BJP, I want to say that there is a need for a fresh SIR in the state," he said at the inaugural meeting of a trade union of contractual workers at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

He pointed out that the Assembly elections in Bihar were held after the SIR of electoral rolls in the state, while no such exercise was conducted before the polls in Haryana and Delhi, where the BJP emerged victorious.

Around 91 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in West Bengal ahead of the state polls.

Claiming that more than 20 lakh fake Swasthyasathi cards had been identified, Bhattacharya said the findings demonstrated the validity of the large-scale deletions from the voter list in the state.

Questioning the opposition's protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the BJP leader claimed that the CEC was being worshipped in West Bengal.

"The state has not seen such a bloodless, violence-free election in 70 years," Bhattacharya said, crediting Kumar for ensuring that people could exercise their franchise in a festive atmosphere.

"He should be given no less than the Padma Bhushan award," he said.

The BJP won the Assembly polls in West Bengal for the first time, defeating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which was in power for 15 years.