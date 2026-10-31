Chhattisgarh headmaster suspended nine months after conviction, draws salary while in jail

RAIPUR: In a glaring case of administrative oversight, the School Education Department in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district suspended a primary school headmaster nearly nine months after a court convicted and sentenced him to five years in prison for attempted murder. The action followed revelations that the educator continued to draw his government salary while serving time behind bars.

The headmaster, Vijay Kumar Yadav, was posted at the Government Primary School in Penderkhi under the Udaipur development block in Surguja. He had been booked by the Manipura police in 2019 on charges of attempted murder.

On January 3, 2026, the First Additional Sessions Court in Ambikapur found him guilty and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment, after which he was lodged in Ambikapur Central Jail.

Under statutory service rules, any government servant detained in custody for more than 48 hours is subject to deemed suspension. However, local education authorities reportedly took no notice of the conviction or his imprisonment, allowing his official service and remuneration to proceed unhindered for months.

The convict walked out of prison in October 2026 after obtaining conditional bail from the High Court.