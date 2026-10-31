Chhattisgarh launches school initiative to strengthen students’ mental health and emotional well-being

RAIPUR: In a move to place emotional resilience at the heart of education, the Chhattisgarh State Education Department, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), has launched an initiative to strengthen mental health and psychosocial support for children in schools across the state.

Recognising that academic growth cannot flourish without emotional security, the three-day capacity-building programme, organised under Samagra Shiksha with technical support from TISS's School Initiative for Mental Health Advocacy (SIMHA), aims to transform classrooms into safe, empathetic and nurturing environments for young learners.

The workshop brought together educators and lecturers from all seven districts of the Bastar division, along with Dhamtari district. Designed as an immersive, activity-based programme, the sessions equipped participants with practical skills to identify early signs of emotional distress, help students manage academic and personal stress, and recognise individual strengths rather than measure potential solely through test scores.