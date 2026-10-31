Citizens have right to question, but protests must serve national interest: RSS

BHOPAL: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said citizens have every right to question issues of national concern, but stressed that public movements must serve national interests and should not be misused by forces working against the country.
Addressing journalists in Indore on Saturday, ahead of the Sangh’s three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting from November 2, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the organisation should not be expected to take a position for or against every public movement.
Responding to a question on whether the RSS had been late in reaching out to young people, particularly after recent Gen Z protests, Ambekar said it was wrong to presume that the organisation supported or opposed those raising questions on issues concerning the country.
“Why should the RSS be asked whether it is for or against any movement? Citizens have every right to question, if the issues are of national concern,” he said.
However, he said the national interest must remain central to such movements and efforts should be made to prevent their misuse.
“It has to be kept in mind whether a protest or movement is in the country's interests and will take the country forward. Everyone has to ensure that movements are not misused and that forces working against the country do not enter them. The Sangh keeps a watch on this and will continue to do so,” Ambekar said.
His remarks echoed the position taken by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashami address. They came a day before the Opposition INDIA bloc’s proposed rally in Delhi over alleged vote theft, where the parties are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
On the University Grants Commission’s (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, whose implementation has been stayed by the Supreme Court, Ambekar reiterated the RSS’s reservations, describing the concerned circular as “unbalanced”.
“The Sangh has already made it clear that the concerned circular was unbalanced. The concerns have been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities, and both the government and the UGC have taken note of them. The matter is currently in court. Any further action should be balanced to ensure that society remains united,” he said.
He cautioned against allowing the controversy to disrupt social harmony and said any resolution must preserve societal unity.
Ambekar said senior RSS functionaries, including Bhagwat, were willing to engage with different sections of society on the organisation’s views on nationalism, Hindutva and other issues. He added that the RSS chief had been interacting with various groups, including young people.
On social media and other new communication technologies, Ambekar said the Sangh was not opposed to any medium or technological advancement but stressed the need for responsible use.
“The Sangh does not oppose any medium of mass communication or any new technology. But, as human beings, we need to think about how these platforms will be used,” he said.
He also said there was no proposal under consideration for the RSS to register itself as an organisation.
Outlining the Sangh’s expansion, Ambekar said the number of daily shakhas across the country had reached 1,01,151, an increase of more than 13,000 over the previous year. Including weekly shakhas and monthly gatherings (milans), the RSS now has activities at approximately 1,10,849 locations.
Ahead of its centenary year, the Sangh had drawn up a three-year expansion plan and launched initiatives to strengthen its grassroots presence. The Indore meeting will review these efforts and discuss the next phase of organisational expansion.
As part of the centenary celebrations, 65,660 Hindu Sammelans were organised across the country. The gatherings were held at the locality or basti level in urban areas, while rural programmes covered clusters of eight to ten villages.
The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, scheduled from November 2 to 4, will review centenary-year programmes, assess organisational growth and discuss follow-up action on issues raised by Bhagwat in his recent Vijayadashami address.
The meeting will be attended by Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs and around 408 members of the Karyakari Mandal. Representatives from all 46 organisational provinces (prants) and 11 regional units (kshetras) are also expected to participate.
Substance abuse, particularly among young people, is expected to receive considerable attention during the meeting. Ambekar said the issue had figured in discussions at the Sangh’s previous two to three meetings and required coordinated efforts at the family and societal levels.
The RSS had already initiated discussions with educational and social institutions, and further awareness campaigns would be undertaken in collaboration with them.
The Sangh’s international outreach is also likely to figure in the deliberations. Ambekar said the RSS intended to strengthen its engagement with other countries through dialogue and interaction. Referring to Bhagwat’s visits to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, he said the meeting would discuss ways to expand the organisation’s global outreach.