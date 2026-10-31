Citizens have right to question, but protests must serve national interest: RSS

BHOPAL: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said citizens have every right to question issues of national concern, but stressed that public movements must serve national interests and should not be misused by forces working against the country.

Addressing journalists in Indore on Saturday, ahead of the Sangh’s three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting from November 2, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the organisation should not be expected to take a position for or against every public movement.

Responding to a question on whether the RSS had been late in reaching out to young people, particularly after recent Gen Z protests, Ambekar said it was wrong to presume that the organisation supported or opposed those raising questions on issues concerning the country.

“Why should the RSS be asked whether it is for or against any movement? Citizens have every right to question, if the issues are of national concern,” he said.

However, he said the national interest must remain central to such movements and efforts should be made to prevent their misuse.

“It has to be kept in mind whether a protest or movement is in the country's interests and will take the country forward. Everyone has to ensure that movements are not misused and that forces working against the country do not enter them. The Sangh keeps a watch on this and will continue to do so,” Ambekar said.

His remarks echoed the position taken by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashami address. They came a day before the Opposition INDIA bloc’s proposed rally in Delhi over alleged vote theft, where the parties are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.