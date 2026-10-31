Class 3 student attacks six-year-old girl with stones, flower pot at Haryana school

CHANDIGARH: A six-year-old girl with special needs is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted with stones and a flowerpot by a third-grade student at Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Panchkula, Haryana.

The girl was allegedly lured to the first floor of the school by the student, who told her that her father had called for her. According to her family, the boy then attacked her with a stone and a flowerpot before continuing the assault inside an empty classroom, repeatedly banging her head. She was allegedly dragged for a considerable distance and left severely injured and unconscious on the school premises.

The victim was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. However, given her critical condition, doctors referred her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for further treatment. Her condition remains critical.

The girl's uncle said the family was searching for her when the same third-grade student allegedly involved in the assault led them to where she was lying injured.

A video circulating on social media, purportedly showing the incident, appears to show the boy kicking the girl before leaving her lying on the floor in what appears to be a classroom. The TNIE could not independently verify the footage.