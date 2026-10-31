Cleric’s fatwa over Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath visit draws criticism

DEHRADUN: Actor Sara Ali Khan’s visit to Kedarnath temple has triggered a controversy after Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi objected to her offering prayers to Lord Shiva and issued a fatwa.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams criticised the move, accusing some clerics of using fatwas to remain in the spotlight.

“Some clerics run their shops on the strength of fatwas. The time has come to shut these shops,” Shams said, questioning why similar voices were not raised on issues affecting women, vulnerable people and waqf properties.

Speaking to TNIE, Shams said it was inappropriate to create a controversy over an individual’s faith or choice of worship.

“Instead of frightening people in the name of religion or questioning their personal religious choices, there is a need to focus on the real problems facing society,” he said.

Shams said religion should guide people and encourage them to follow a positive path rather than become a source of disputes.

“Some people are using religion to create controversy instead of bringing society together. Making such statements merely to remain in the headlines is not in society’s interest,” he said.

He urged religious leaders to speak up on issues such as halala, the rights of widows and the welfare of women without family support. He also questioned their lack of attention to alleged encroachment and misuse of waqf properties.

Sara’s visit to Kedarnath on October 25 has renewed the debate over personal religious choices and the role of religious authorities in public life. Kedarnath holds personal significance for the actor, who has visited the temple as part of her spiritual pilgrimages.